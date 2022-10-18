An Australian Jewish organization blasted the country’s Labor government Tuesday over the decision to walk back recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the Australian Jewish Association (AJA) expressed its “horror at the Albanese Government reversing Australia’s limited recognition of Jerusalem.”

AJA President, Dr. David Adler slammed the new administration, which replaced Scott Morrison’s Liberal-National Coalition government after the May elections.

“The Albanese Government has made a habit of gifting the Jewish Community with nasty surprises on our High Holidays. This latest anti-Israel move follows the doubling of Australian aid to the extremist UNRWA on Rosh Hashana, (Jewish New Year). Once more, as the Jewish Community celebrated our Holy Day of Simchat Torah, the shocking news broke that Labor has reversed Australia’s limited recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.”

“Jerusalem was established as the capital of the Kingdom of Israel over 3000 years ago by King David. It has never been the capital of another country or state. By denying the Jewish people’s historic connection to their capital, Labor puts Australia on the wrong side of history and makes Israel the only country on earth for which Australia does not recognize the nominated capital.”

“The Albanese government announcement will not help peace but will embolden enemies of Israel including jihadist terrorist groups, to maintain demands disconnected from reality and continue violence.”

“The Australian Jewish Association condemns the trend of hostility towards Israel and contempt for the Jewish Community within the Labor Party. In its first few months, it has undermined Australia’s relationship with Israel, which has summoned the Australian ambassador for a message of disapproval.”

“The Australian Jewish Association calls on the Opposition to take the only fitting response to fully recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal, undivided capital and commit to moving Australia’s embassy.”



Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that the status of Jerusalem must be decided through peace talks between Israeli and the Palestinians instead of unilateral decisions.

“We will not support an approach that undermines a two-state solution", Wong said, “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv”.

“I know this has caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and today the government seeks to resolve that,” she added and claimed that the statements of the Morrison government were "a cynical play, unsuccessful, to win the seat of Wentworth and a by-election.”