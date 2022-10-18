Several Republican Jewish followers reached out to me upon learning that Katie Hopkins is headlining an event for a New York Republican Group.

Katie Hopkins is an example of an antisemite from who Trump supporters should distance themselves totally. Tweets going back to 2019 from Hopkins herself expose her hatred for religious Jews.

Her words are typical stereotypes used through the ages by antisemites and they are the kind of message that give haters permission to attack religious Jews on streets in broad daylight.

“The Biggest B*** In Britain”

Katie Hopkins’s tour website proudly calls her the biggest b*** in Britain and shares the following background:

An economist by background, Katie Hopkins was sponsored through Exeter University by the Intelligence Corps, graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and signed up to serve her country for 35-years.

Medically discharged due to epilepsy, she continues her fight in the media, reporting from the road.

Katie has lived her life in the cross hairs. She is banned from South Africa by the ANC; was deported from Australia for criticising lockdown; and, was the target of a jihadi plot to behead her.

She lives utterly without fear, but knows her epitaph: “Katie Hopkins. She died standing up”.

A Career Filled With Controversy

Hopkins has been suspended multiple times from her Twitter account for her extremist theories and spreading of hate speech.

In several circumstances, she has used comparisons of Jewish persecution in Nazi Germany to the Black Lives Matter kneeling experiences and was criticized for it. Her 2019 movie premiere in Israel met with criticism from Jewish groups there and in Britain, citing that Hopkins "befriends" Jews to back her anti-Muslim rhetoric because of some misleading statements.

The Misbelief That All Republicans Support Jews

I am often questioned about supporting every public conservative activist. I warn everyone to research carefully each person, each situation. In Hopkins case, there are multiple examples of words directly from Hopkins herself that are antisemitic. She can’t make excuses and she can’t deny she wrote them.

Overall, Republicans compared to Democrats are more supportive of American Jewish issues and Israel. I tell everyone to look at the voting record of an elected official.

However, there are too many people and situations related to Republicans and President Trump that we have to start calling out if we plan on winning The White House in 2024.

Jewish hate is on both extremes and we must call it out!

The New York Event

Hopkins is scheduled to appear in New York on October 24th. The hosts of the event are The New York Young Republican Club.

It is incumbent upon everyone, especially Republicans like myself, who want to win elections in less than a month and grow their grassroots movement to take back The White House to alert friends and family about people like Katie Hopkins. Although Democrats talk of an Iranian Nuclear Deal and a Palestinian Arab state, that is of no import with people like Hopkins who only add support for Democrats when a biased media misinforms an uneducated voter about their vile behavior.

President Donald Trump is not an anti-Semite. However, followers he has never met dislike Jews. He has to weed them out.

We need positive action from all elected officials and public figures to spread the movement of more Embassies to Jerusalem and to stand up and fight all Antisemitism now!

Cindy Grosz is The Jewess Patriot, Radio’s Premiere Jewish Activist syndicated through Conservative Television of America, Real Talk Radio and the Black and White Network. The show streams through RokuTV, Amazon FireTV, iHeart, Spotify and Deezer and out of Israel through Jewish Podcasts. She is also a national contributor to The Kell Brazil Morning Show. She is the chair of Jewish Vote GOP and a Jewish advisor for many 2022 candidates. Her lawsuit against the NYCDOE exposes scandals and corruption within public schools. She can be reached through jewishvotecounts@gmail.com







