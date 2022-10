Multiple Palestinian Arab terror attacks on IDF forces and positions in northern Samaria were reported Monday.

According to reports in Palestinian Arab media outlets, terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers positioned at the Salem checkpoint.

A similar attack took place near the Jalamah checkpoint north of Jenin.

In addition, terrorists filmed themselves throwing an explosive device at the IDF checkpoint near Jalamah, which straddles the Green Line between Samaria and pre-1967 Israel.