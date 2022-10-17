The investigation into a deadly fire which occurred over the weekend in Kiryat Tiv'on has concluded that the blaze was caused by Shabbat candles.

Me'ira Tal, 80, was killed in the fire. Her husband, who is also 80 was hospitalized and remains in serious condition.

The investigative team called on the public to be mindful of the dangers of unattended fires.

The Israel Fire and Rescue spokesmen in the Coastal District said: "A special investigative team of the Israel Police and Fire and Rescue determined that the cause of the fire last Friday in a residential building in Kiryat Tiv'on, in which Me'ira Tal died and her husband Itamar Tal was seriously injured, was caused by Shabbat candles that ignited [their surroundings]."

A Magen David Adom team was called to the scene of the fire Friday night and was forced to pronounce Me'ira dead at the scene. MDA paramedic Saleh Tabash said at the time that "when we arrived at the scene, we saw thick smoke coming from the house. The man was rescued while he was conscious, and after the extinguishing operations were finished, they entered the house and saw a woman with serious burns."