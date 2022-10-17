The Guardian reports that Australia "has quietly dropped its recognition of the west part of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel" despite the decision adopted by Scott Morrison’s government after the American embassy was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

According to the report, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade deleted two sentences from the official website. “Consistent with this longstanding policy, in December 2018, Australia recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of the Israeli government", the site stated, “Australia looks forward to moving its embassy to West Jerusalem when practical, in support of, and after the final status determination of, a two-state solution.”

The website was updated following a question submitted by The Guardian Australia regarding the matter.

A spokesman at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said to The Guardian: “The Australian government continues to consider the final status of Jerusalem as a matter to be resolved as part of any peace negotiations.”