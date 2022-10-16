“Simchat Torah was born when Jews had lost everything else, but they never lost their capacity to rejoice. A people whose capacity for joy cannot be destroyed is itself indestructible.”



The Rabbi Sacks Legacy team invites readers to explore resources from the archives of Rabbi Sacks zt"l. You can view the full range here. Chag Sameach!

CEREMONY & CELEBRATION: FAMILY EDITION



An updated edition of Ceremony & Celebration: Family Edition for Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah, including extracts from the writings of Rabbi Sacks together with questions, stories, and points for discussion.



DANCING FOR THEIR PORTABLE HOMELAND



In this article, written for The Times in 2004, Rabbi Sacks writes about the annual moment when Jews dances with the Torah.



MOSES DEATH, MOSES LIFE



Rabbi Sacks' Covenant & Conversation essay for Vezot HaBracha, based on a chapter in his book Essays on Ethics, in which he shares eight messages from Moses' life.



