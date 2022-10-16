While Russian forces continue their bombing campaign of Ukraine's cities, the Jewish community of Kyiv is as determined as ever to continue its ancient traditions.

This year, activists from Kyiv's JCC - Beit Menachem Chabad, led by the city's Rabbi, Rabbi Yonatan Markowitz, continued to assist local Jews - many of them senior citizens - in performing the commandments of constructing a sukkah and celebrating the holiday with the Four Species.

Following the campaign, Rabbi Markovitch said: "Sukkot is the holiday of joy, even the missiles and the heavy bombings will not make us give up on performing the holiday commandments."