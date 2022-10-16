Chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, fears that on election night Netanyahu will turn to current Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity Party) to form a government, leaving the Religious Zionist Party in the opposition.

"Netanyahu speaks clearly and aims for a right-wing government; however, I am not deluding myself," Smotrich explained in an interview with Channel 12 News. "I know that the day after the elections a crazy campaign will begin in the media, and perhaps international bodies will try to create a situation compelling Netanyahu to join the left and Gantz."

"The result will be that we will not reform the justice system and we will not improve governance, we will not defeat terrorism, and we will not restore security. That is why I say unequivocally - if our party becomes larger than Gantz’s, this leftward swing will not be possible. If we become smaller, it will be possible to decide to go left."

According to him, "things have happened before and I always stay on the 'safe side'. I say to the public, whoever wants a right-wing government this time for sure, there is now an opportunity to strengthen Zionism as well as our democracy."

"If we end up with 15 or 16 mandates, there will surely be a right-wing government and the Likud will not go with Gantz. We will also have the legitimacy to receive significant portfolios. Defense, finance, transportation, and justice are important portfolios. You know what? Our party will receive three, four, or five ministries, and together we will create changes."