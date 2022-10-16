UK Labour Friends of Israel (UKLFI) has sunk any possibility of peace and also of a new Palestinian Arab state being created between Israel and Jordan - unsuccessfully promoted by the United Nations for the last 29 years – detailing 30 steps considered necessary before negotiations can be resumed.

These steps, mostly unachievable or downright hallucinatory, and including some that are dangerous for Israel, are:

“Step 1: Tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Step 2: Freeze settlement building

Step 3: End the Palestinian Authority’s payment of salaries to convicted terrorists and the payment of rewards to the families of “martyrs”

Step 4: Support the establishment of an International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace and re-establish UK support for peace-building work

Step 5: Encourage Arab states to normalise relations with Israel and deepen the Abraham Accords

Step 6: Increase work permits for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza

Step 7: Ensure transportational contiguity for Palestinians

Step 8: Support Jerusalem as capital of Israel and future Palestinian state

Step 9: Ensure enforcement of UNSCR 1701, international action to prevent Hezbollah’s precision-missile project and attacks on Israel

Step 10: Demand Hamas renounce the use of violence and terrorism

Step 11: Demand Hamas releases hostages

Step 12: Pressure the Palestinian Authority to stop human rights abuses

Step 13: Support the development of Rawabi

Step 14: Ensure Palestinians can travel abroad more freely

Step 15: Support construction of a Gaza seaport

Step 16: Support steps towards a permanent Gaza ceasefire

Step 17: International action to curb Iran’s malign activities

Step 18: Oppose unilateral actions by either side

Step 19: Pressure Egypt to permanently open the Rafah crossing

Step 20: Support free elections in the West Bank and Gaza

Step 21: Preserve the Temple Mount status quo

Step 22: Expand Palestinian autonomous zones and issue building permits for Area C

Step 23: Support a reformed UNRWA

Step 24: Support the reunification of the West Bank and Gaza under PA authority

Step 25: Support Palestinian economic independence

Step 26: End incitement in the Palestinian school curriculum

Step 27: Increase exit permits to allow Gaza residents to study abroad

Step 28: Action by international donors to improve Palestinian governance

Step 29: Support a Palestinian seaport at Haifa

Step 30: Allocate territory in Area C for Palestinian economic development“

Amazingly UKFLI still faithfully continues to repeat the UN’s false mantra:

“The two-state solution is the only means by which to guarantee Israel’s security and to preserve its identity as a Jewish and democratic state, as well as to satisfy the legitimate demand of the Palestinian people for self-determination and national sovereignty.”

Really?

Is UKLFI unaware of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution emanating from Saudi Arabia on 8 June 2022 offering a real alternative to replace the failed UN two-state solution?

Calling for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank into one territorial entity to be called the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine - the Saudi Plan needs only 2 steps – not 30 – for its successful implementation:

Step 1: Redrawing the internationally recognised boundary between Israel and Jordan

Armed only with pencils and erasers negotiators should be capable of designating the border between Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine in a matter of months.

Step 2: Determining who controls security of the territory of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine west of the Jordan River.

Israel would probably demand total security control over all the territory west of the Jordan River – and if not agreed – the negotiations on this issue could take longer to conclude.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to ignore the existence of the Saudi Solution or call for any discussion of its merits in the Security Council.

Perpetuating the Jewish-Arab conflict – not trying to end it – has become the UN’s shocking agenda.

