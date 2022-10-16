The White House is “deeply disappointed” Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he mistrusts the Biden administration, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council told Axios on Saturday.

Abbas, who met with Putin on Thursday, restated his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel while expressing appreciation for Russia's role in the process.

"We don't trust America and you know our position. We don't trust it, we don't rely on it, and under no circumstances can we accept that America is the sole party in resolving a problem," Abbas said.

While he is not pleased with the US, Abbas said he was "completely satisfied" with Russia's position towards the Palestinian Arab people.

Two US sources briefed on the issue told Axios’ Barak Ravid on Saturday that Biden administration officials were furious and made it clear to Abbas’ advisers.

“We were deeply disappointed to hear President Abbas’s remarks to President Putin. Russia does NOT stand for justice and international law, as evidenced by the latest vote at the UN General Assembly,” a White House national security council spokesperson told Axios. The UN General Assembly passed a resolution this week to condemn Russia's annexations in Ukraine.

The National Security Council spokesperson said Putin is a “far cry” from the type of international partner needed to constructively address the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

“President Biden, in contrast, has demonstrated US commitment for decades to seeking creative solutions and working toward the lasting peace needed to advance stability and prosperity throughout the Middle East,” the spokesperson told Ravid.

PA officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The PA had a tense relationship with the Trump administration and had been boycotting the US since 2017, in protest of Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US embassy in Israel to the city.

However, since taking office, the Biden administration has renewed ties with the PA and had been crafting a plan aimed at “resetting” US ties with the PA.

In January, senior US and PA officials met virtually to renew the US-Palestinian Economic Dialogue for the first time in five years.