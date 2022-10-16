Mohammad Raad, who heads Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, says that the "resistance" (a reference to Hezbollah) stood to the right of the authorities in Lebanon during the indirect negotiations they conducted with the "Israeli enemy" regarding the maritime demarcation borders.

Raad stated that Hezbollah's goal was to strengthen Lebanon's position in the negotiations, and thanks to this, the agreement on gas production in the Mediterranean Sea was reached.

"We are still delaying the publication of our final position regarding this understanding, even though we know its many details, and the reason is simple, which is that we do not trust this enemy or his masters," he continued.

Raad emphasized that "the weapon of the resistance (Hezbollah) is the guarantee that the parties will not deviate from the content of the understandings and their essence... these understandings will not exist and will not last long unless we are strong."

Israel’s security cabinet voted on Wednesday afternoon to back the maritime boundary deal with Lebanon, sending the tentative agreement to the full cabinet for ratification.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked voted against the agreement, while Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett backed the agreement, even as he downplayed its significance.”

Despite pressure from the opposition to bring the deal to a vote in the full Knesset, the government will only allow the Knesset to review the agreement, but without holding a vote on the matter.

On Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun confirmed that the country has approved the US-mediated maritime border deal with Israel.

“This indirect agreement responds to Lebanese demands and maintains all our rights,” Aoun stated.

In his remarks, Aoun also thanked Hezbollah and said, "A double thank you to you, Lebanese men and women, because through your steadfastness, your stability, your resistance proved to be a factor of strength for Lebanon - you contributed to the strengthening of the Lebanese position in the negotiations and the conflict, and you accomplished this achievement for you and for future generations."

Lapid hailed the maritime agreement with Lebanon as a "great achievement for the State of Israel, for Israel’s security and for Israel’s economy".

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, accused the government of surrendering to Hezbollah.