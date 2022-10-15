MK Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads the Knesset's opposition, spoke to MK Bezalel Smotrich and MK itamar Ben-Gvir, who are heading the joint Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit list, and promised Ben-Gvir that he would form a "fully right-wing government."

According to Channel 12 News, Netanyahu promised that if the right-wing bloc wins 61 Knesset seats, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich will receive the first phone call to come for coalition talks, and no government will be formed without them.

At the same time, Netanyahu requested that Ben-Gvir not take votes from him, but try to bring votes from outside the bloc.

The report also said that Ben-Gvir and his wife Ayala met this week with Netanyahu and his wife Sara - but that there was no footage from the meeting. The two couples have a good relationship and it is believed they have met more times than have been publicized.

At the start of the meeting, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) was discussed, as well as whether it would be worthwhile to help her party pass the electoral threshold, ensuring that the Likud-led bloc would win 61 seats and be able to form a coalition.

In response, Sara Netanyahu said that Shaked is not a politician who can be relied upon, and that she is not trustworthy. According to her, it is not wise to help Shaked pass the electoral threshold, since she is liable to join up with the center-left.