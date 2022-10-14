Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for playing the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, died on Friday at the age of 72, The Associated Press reported.

Coltrane’s agent, Belinda Wright, said he died at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series "Cracker," for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers "GoldenEye" and "The World is Not Enough."

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

