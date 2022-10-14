A new video filmed on January 6, 2021 contains footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatening to punch then-President Donald Trump if he joined the protests at the Capitol.

In the video, Pelosi says she would eagerly punch Trump even if the result was that she would be “going to jail,” which she would be “happy” to do.

"I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out," Pelosi says to her Chief of Staff Terri McCullough in the video.

When McCullough tells her that it’s a bad idea, Pelosi adds: "I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m going to punch him out."

"I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy," Pelosi says.

"Tell him if he comes here, we’re going to the White House," Pelosi also remarks in the video.

The footage was filmed by Pelosi’s daughter, filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi. It was revealed during the House Jan. 6 Committee hearing on Thursday, CNN reported.

When Pelosi made the comments, Trump was at a rally at the Ellipse, a 52-acre park located south of the White House fence. At the rally, Trump said he wanted to join supporters at the Capitol. At the time, Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

But Trump hose not to travel to the Capitol and join his supporters. The Capitol march eventually became a riot.