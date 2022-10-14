Rabbi Haim Druckman, one of the leading rabbis in the Religious Zionist community, was rushed to a Jerusalem hospital Thursday evening.

Rabbi Druckman was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem after he felt unwell and had a fever. The 89-year-old rabbi was also reportedly dehydrated.

In a statement released by Rabbi Druckman’s family to students and alums of the Ohr Etzion Yeshiva, relatives requested that the public pray on behalf of Rabbi Haim Meir Ben Milcah’s speedy recovery.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement Friday, wishing Rabbi Druckman a quick recovery.

“I wish a speedy and full recovery to the elder Religious Zionist rabbi, Haim Druckman.”