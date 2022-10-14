MK Ahmed Tibi, number 2 on the Hadash-Ta'al slate for the Knesset, is disappointed with the current government's attitude towards the Arab population.

In an interview with Kan 11 News on Thursday, Tibi claimed that two ministers in the government, Ayelet Shaked and Ze'ev Elkin, are blocking any significant change in favor of the Arabs.

"Even if this government had continued for another year, Shaked would have remained the Minister of the Interior and Elkin would have remained the Minister of Housing, and they would have behaved the same way - blocking any possibility of change," Tibi said.

Meanwhile, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported on Thursday that the Ministry of the Interior had transferred more than 100 million shekels to the localities in Judea and Samaria this week, a new record in the budget for these localities, which is a 25% increase compared to previous years, and an addition of 40 million shekels to the current budget of the authorities over two years.

This amount is added to the additional 100 million shekels awarded to the localities in Judea and Samaria as part of programs for economic and organizational development.

This is a substantially larger amount compared to the previous years, the transfer of which was ensured by Minister Shaked. The Ministry's grant to the Youth Ministry in 2019-2020 was 85 million shekels, and currently stands at about 106 million shekels.