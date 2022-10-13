Jerusalem District police officers, Border Police, and police reinforcements have been deployed in eastern Jerusalem Thursday night in response to to riots and other violent incidents which have broken out in recent days.

Two Jews were injured when Arabs threw rocks at them in a sukkah in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem. Both have been hospitalized, one in light condition, and the other, a 17-year-old boy in moderate condition.

Five rock-throwers were arrested by Border Police officers at the scene, several of whom were caught in the act.

Following the continuation of the violent disturbances in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, the police responded by firing stun grenades. MK Itamar Ben Gvir pulled out his personal weapon when terrorists threw rocks at him.

"The political echelon is tying the hands of our police officers. It is inconceivable that Arabs are throwing rocks near the police and the police do not respond by opening fire. It's time to stop the lawlessness."

בו גביר שולף אקדח מול זורקי האבנים צילום: זושא לוסטיג - חדשות כל העולם

Earlier this evening, a violent disturbance began in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood in Jerusalem, which included throwing stones, shooting fireworks and throwing Molotov cocktails at the police forces operating there. There were no casualties and no damage was caused. The police and Border Police forces acted to disperse rioters and arrested one minor on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

Police officers caught three suspects, aged 10, 12, and 13, red-handed as they shot fireworks and intended to throw rocks in the Beit Hanina area.

The commander of the Jerusalem district, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, said at the end of an assessment of the situation with the district command and the commanders of the forces on the ground: "We are deployed in all sectors of the district with increased forces to maintain security and order, in the eastern Jerusalem area and all over the city, and are working in several efforts at the same time. Along with the continuation of the activity to secure the many visitors who arrive for the entertainment and shopping centers, and the worshipers who come en masse to the holy places, we are required to pay significant attention also to what is happening in eastern Jerusalem for a determined and uncompromising response to disturbances and violence of any kind."