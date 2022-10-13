Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the riots in Jerusalem and the wave of Arab terrorism in Judea and Samaria, and blamed the concessions made by the Lapid government in its maritime border agreement with Lebanon for the recent violence.

In a statement to the media, Netanyahu said: "First of all, I want to strengthen the men and women of the security forces who operate in the field. I also want to strengthen the citizens of Israel for their endurance and resilience."

"In recent days we have seen a complete loss of control, both in Jerusalem and in northern Samaria. Jews who make a pilgrimage to the Western Wall on the holiday of Sukkot are attacked by mobs of angry and rampaging rioters. Our citizens are afraid to walk the streets of Jerusalem, our capital. Families with small children are being lynched in our capital city," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu emphasized: ''These are scenes we cannot afford. There is a simple reason for all this - when you surrender to terrorism - you receive terrorism. When terrorism meets weakness and indolence - it only increases. When you surrender to Nasrallah in Lebanon - you get riots in Jerusalem.''