האדמור מקאליב מעמד שמע ישראל ביישוב רבבה ללא

The Kaliver Rebbe on Wednesday night attended a Simchat Beit Hasho'eva celebration held Wednesday night in the town of Revava, at the home of the Klein family.

The celebration was attended by dozens of local residents, as well as the Kaliver Rebbe; and it was led by Revava Rabbi Uriel Ganzel. Also in attendance were the head of the Nachalat Yisrael institutions in Migdal Ha'emek, Rabbi Shneur Katz; dean of the Nachalat Yisrael Yeshiva in Migdal Ha'emek, Rabbi Meir Katz; and Bnei Hayil Yeshiva dean in Kedumim, Rabbi Tomer Rabi.

During the special and moving event, which included songs and dancing, the Kaliver Rebbe led the crowd in reciting the "Shema Yisrael" prayer.

האדמור מקאליב בשירת 'אני מאמין' ללא

Dancing on Sukkot at the Klein family home Credit: none