Religious Zionism chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich and Religious Zionism candidate Ohad Tal met with the head of the overseas students' program at Yeshivat Hakotel in Jerusalem's Old City, Rabbi Reuven Taragin, on Wednesday.

The meeting's main topic was the English-speaking population's representation and ways to strengthen its involvement in Israeli public life. In addition, they discussed the challenges that Jewish communities overseas face and ways that the State of Israel can strengthen ties with them.

After the meeting, MK Smotrich stated: "These are joyous days. We walked through the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem and we met thousands of Jews who were celebrating in the city. We met religious and non-religious people, immigrants old and new, and all types of Israelis, everyone came to celebrate the holiday in the holy city. In a special meeting with Rabbi Taragin and the overseas students at Yeshivat Hakotel, we learned about the challenges that this special community faces."

Smotrich adds: "Strengthening the connection with Diaspora Judaism, together with encouraging and accepting aliyah (immigration to Israel), is a national challenge. Religious Zionism puts these challenges in the forefront, and together with Ohad, we will build a specified program for Diaspora Jewry."

Rabbi Reuven Taragin stated: "I am excited that the Religious Zionist Party and its leader Betzalel Smotrich appreciate the importance of the Anglo community abroad and in Eretz Yisrael (the Land of Israel) and is looking to help and partner with the organizations who facilitate aliyah and help olim and our brothers and sisters around the world."

"The fact that one of their candidates, Ohad Tal, has experience working with our community and is spearheading the party’s work with our community means that the issues will be addressed properly. I look forward to working with other yeshivot and seminaries (many of whom I am already communicating with) to help Betzalel and the Religious Zionist party help our community.

"Additionally, I would like to add that I was personally impressed with Betzalel Smotritch. He is both a talented politician and a true Ben Torah (Torah-learning Jew). (For example, before leaving late for his next meeting, he asked me if I had daled minim (Four Species) he could use to fulfill the mitzvah (commandment) a second time- on a higher level - in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem)).

"Our community has often been represented by people who were either talented politicians or genuine Bnei Torah, but not both. This has handicapped us. Our community has an opportunity to have a large and strong representation by a party and party leader blessed with both attributes."