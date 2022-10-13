The Israel Dog Unit (IDU) held special exhibitions on Wednesday to reassure residents of Samaria in light of the recent and pronounced increase in terrorist activity in the region.

The special dog shows were held for hundreds of children and their families, residents of Samaria. The shows were held in the town of Har Bracha and the city of Ariel.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: "The IDU, together with our wonderful public, who insisted on carrying out the Sukkot festival in Samaria, came with an unequivocal statement that our enemies will not break us. We will continue to lead our daily lives, and rejoice in our holidays."

Photo Credit: Israel Dog Unit Public Relations