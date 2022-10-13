A search for a woman missing from Be'er Sheva is now entering its second week. Dana Ben-Tov, age 36, vanished on the eve of Yom Kippur from Soroka Hospital and has not been seen since.

Police have confirmed the location of her last communication, made along a highway between Be'er Sheva and Dimona on Yom Kippur Eve.

The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, commented that the woman is suspected in mortal danger. "The IDU is using working dogs and dornes in an attempt to find Dana. We are seriously concerned for her welfare."

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented that the evidence indicates her disappearance may be connected to nationalist activity: "There are no Jews on the highway between Be'er Sheva and Dimona on Yom Kippur Eve. Everyone knows about the lack of governance in the Negev; she was likely assaulted by Bedouins in the area. The ISA should be involved in this investigation."