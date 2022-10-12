Kikar Hashabbat reports that a Jerusalem court has once again extended the order prohibiting the publication of details regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Avraham Moshe 'Moishe' Kleinerman. Two hundred days have elapsed since the sixteen-year-old boy from Modi'in Ilit vanished in the Meron region.

"The order prohibits the publication of any detail of the investigation and any detail that might identify the suspects. The order is valid until October 31, 2022," a police statement said.

The search for Moishe Kleinerman continues. the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, has been coordinating the search effort and stated that they have been combing Mt. Meron despite the onset of the High Holy Days.

"IDU volunteers have been involved in the search since the first day, and continue to manage the effort with our proprietary application for tracking which areas have been searched and with what means. The mission has not yet been completed. We are appealing to the public: anyone who knows anything that may help in locating him is asked to contact the IDU hotline: 0544876709," the organization stated.