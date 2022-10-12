On Tuesday, the first day of Chol Ha'moed Sukkot, around 2,000 people participated in a special Aliyah La'regel - pilgrimage march from the Mizpor Ha'elf outlook in Neve Daniel, Gush Etzion to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. At the same time a family-oriented festive event was held near the Sde Boaz neighborhood in Neve Daniel.

The march to Jerusalem had three different routes based on difficulty, from difficult, to moderate, to an easy hike for families. The routes followed similar paths, which our ancestors took to Jerusalem in the days of our forefathers. Sites along the way included the Neve Ori Farm (established in memory of Ori Ansbacher HY"D), the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, and the Mesilla Park, among other special locations.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head, and Yesha Council Chairman, Shlomo Ne'eman greeted participants and said "This is a unique festival in which we are privileged to take part in the pilgrimage to Jerusalem, as it was done during Temple times. I invite visitors to continue to come to Gush Etzion, and all of Judea and Samaria during the rest of Sukkot and take advantage of all of our tourist sites."

Gush Etzion Tourism Department head David Rodman, who organized the event said: "We were privileged to bring back an ancient and special tradition of a pilgrimage to Jerusalem from Gush Etzion. We walked along the ancient road of our ancestors and experienced with our feet the connection between Gush Etzion and Jerusalem. We were privileged to see thousands come to this spectacular festival to celebrate with us here in Gush Etzion. We invite the general public to come and visit the other Gush Etzion sites and take part in the additional activities planned during Sukkot."