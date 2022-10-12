Former American ambassador to Israel David Friedman criticized the finalized maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, warning that Israeli interests are protected solely by promises issued by the Biden administration.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Friedman reiterated his criticism of the deal, arguing that the final version of the agreement is still lopsided in favor of Beirut, giving Israel nothing but “a guarantee from the US.”

“Still waiting on details of Israel-Lebanon deal, but one issue looms perhaps the largest: what can Israel do to enforce whatever benefits it is receiving? Lebanon isn’t signing a deal with Israel, and Hezbollah is making no commitments.”

“All Israel is getting is a ‘guarantee’ from the US. What does that say, what is the nature of America’s commitment, and why is that good for Israel or America. Remember, Bush’s letter to Sharon was ripped up by HRC and the Budapest Memorandum was worthless.”

Friedman first came out publicly against the deal last week, saying the new outline for an agreement was inferior to the plan nearly brokered under the Trump administration, and that Israel would get virtually no compensation in return for its concessions.

“We spent years trying to broker a deal between Israel and Lebanon on the disputed maritime gas fields. Got very close with proposed splits of 55-60% for Lebanon and 45-40% for Israel. No one then imagined 100% to Lebanon and 0% to Israel. Would love to understand how we got here.”

“I could be wrong, by I think Israel does get zero. My understanding is that Israel gets royalties only on drilling within its own sovereign territory — that’s beyond the scope of the maritime dispute with Lebanon. As to the disputed territory, I understand Lebanon gets it all.”

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced that Israel has reached an agreement with Lebanon.

“This is an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said.

On Wednesday, Lapid convened the Security Cabinet to discuss the deal, with the full cabinet slated to hold a special meeting on the issue at 1:00 p.m.