Billionaire Elon Musk, who is negotiating a deal to purchase Twitter, has spoken to rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name 'Ye,' over recent tweets which have been accused of being antisemitic.

West's Twitter account had been blocked on Saturday after he wrote in a Twitter rant: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Musk wrote on Twitter Tuesday that he had "talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart."

A number of celebrities' and public figures have condemned West's tweet.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis responded to West on social media and wrote: "The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop."

American comedian Sarah Silverman noted that "Kanye threatened the Jews... on twitter and it’s not even trending."

"Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate?" Silverman asked. "The silence is so loud".

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded as well and wrote: "There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large."

Singer and actress Malynda Hale responded to the debate regarding West's mental situation and wrote: "Stop telling Jewish people to get over what Kanye said and that he’s mentally ill and not serious. Stop telling Black people his t-shirt was a joke. Antisemitism is real. Anti-Blackness is real. Words matter. Words are what start unwarranted hate towards people."

However, Conservative political commentator Candace Owens defended West from accusations of antisemitism, saying: "If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic. You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This is not the beginning of a Holocaust."