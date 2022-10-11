A short while ago, IDF soldiers spotted a drone belonging to the Hamas Terrorist Organization attempting to cross into Israeli territory from the security barrier of the northern Gaza Strip.

The drone was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident and did not cross into Israeli territory.

IDF soldiers downed and collected the drone adjacent to the fence.

The attempted infiltration comes hours after an IDF soldier, Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch, was killed in a shooting attack. Two assailants arrived in a vehicle adjacent to the community of Shavei Shomron and shot live fire at IDF soldiers who were conducting operational security activity in the area.