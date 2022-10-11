Israel Supreme Court judge David Mintz has ruled that the state has until Wednesday at 10:00 AM to answer the appeals filed on Tuesday by the Kohelet Forum and Lavi organization, which requested interim orders against the ratification process of the maritime border deal with Lebanon, this under the allegation that the deal was made "without the proper authority" and "during an election cycle."

The Kohelet Forum's appeal states: "In light of the official announcement that the agreement will be brought for government ratification tomorrow, and because of the fact that Prime Minister Lapid announced that he will not pass the agreement through a public referendum as specified by the basic law, there is an urgent need to submit an immediate interim order to prevent constitutional error and major damage. Until a decision regarding the interim order is made, representatives of the forum have requested a temporary order, since, according to them, the prime minister and attorney general have announced their intentions to violate the law as early as tomorrow."

The Lavi organization, which also appealed against the government, claims that "Approval or ratification of the agreement with Lebanon, without the Knesset's approval, would be illegal, due to the government being an interim government."

According to the organization "Interim Prime Minister MK Lapid, officially announced his intentions to assemble the political-defense cabinet and afterward a special government meeting. The announcement shows that the interim prime minister plans on bringing the agreement to government approval without bringing it to the Knesset and without waiting two weeks between bringing it to the Knesset and government approval, as ordered by article 10 a-c. in the government work regulations."