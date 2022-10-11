The police have begun investigating an incident during which an individual, around the age of 30, was shot dead in his car in the central city of Lod, on Tuesday.

Officers from the Lod police station are searching the area and are collecting evidence that will help locate suspects.

Senior MDA medics Moi'd A'rgan and Shmulik Levison recounted: "The gentleman was found laying on the road, unconscious, with penetration wounds. We conducted a medical inspection, but he showed no signs of life and we had to pronounce him dead at the scene."

Sources connected to the investigation emphasized that the incident was of a criminal background and was seemingly connected to a conflict between Arab families in the city.