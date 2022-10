A Russian Jewish soldier whose sister lives in Israel has been taken captive in Ukraine, Ynet reported.

Sergey H., 31 years old and from St. Petersburg, was drafted into the Russian army at the end of September as part of the general draft. He did not have military training and had not previously served in the army.

Sergey was immediately sent to the front lines as a private, and fell into captivity in the Lyman area, which the Ukrainian army had succeeded in retaking from the Russians.