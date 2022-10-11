Meretz chair Zehava Galon slammed Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's (Jewish Home) decision to order the departure from Israel of the family of terrorist Faudi al-Kanabar, who carried out a ramming attack in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in 2017, killing four soldiers.

Shaked revoked the relatives' residency last month, explaining, "The terrorist's family members are temporary residents who received a visa in Israel and misused it. They will pay for the actions of the terrorist in their status. From now on their status will be canceled immediately."

"This is an important and significant step in the persistent war I am waging against terrorists and their families and a significant deterrent."

"Minister Ayelet Shaked is taking a populist step in order to advance political issues," Galon told Galatz, adding that she is against administrative detentions, demolishing homes, and evicting families. "A terrorist needs to go to jail for the rest of his life, but there is no place for collective punishment."

Regarding the recent Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, Galon said, "We need to provide the Ukrainians with defense systems and weapons, and not suffice only with condemnations. This might have consequences with the Russians, but I don't think that they will be devastating - Israel will manage. We cannot accept these horrors."