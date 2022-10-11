A 23-year-old young woman, resident of Fardis Karaj passed away today after being injured by Basij terrorists last night. She is the latest victim of the brutality of this satanic regime.

For the past 44 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been denying and violating a long-suffering people all its human rights. They are guilty of beating, torturing, raping, and killing prisoners of conscience—political, religious, intellectuals, artists, and others.

Women, chronically oppressed and disenfranchised from their basic human and family rights, have been the ones who have been most viciously treated by the Islamic system and its hired plain clothes and the Basij members.

To maintain its suffocating rule, the regime metes out punishments reminiscent of the worst in the annals of human history. Amputation of hands and feet, blinding of eyes, hanging, and stoning the victim after the quick formality of a trial in kangaroo courts without legal representation is commonplace under the terror rule of the Islamists.

The Islamic Republic has been violating all norms of international human rights including very harsh penalties for even “victimless crimes” such as fornication, beatings of Iranian citizens for expressing their views in public places, homosexuality, apostasy, and poor hijab (covering of the women).

The record of the infamy of the Islamic Republic is replete with instances of child execution, restrictions on freedom of speech and the press, imprisonment of journalists, discrimination against women in general, persecution of religious minorities with a particular systematic program of genocide against the Baha’is and the “Persecution of Bahá’ís” Baha’i religion.

The regime has ruled over peaceful people with an iron fist while committing the most heinous crimes against humanity while the world looked the other way and worked with these agents of terror. The world should hang its head in shame.

The Taranehs and Nedas and Mahsas of Iran shall remain as eternal testaments to the depravity of the 7th-century primitive system and the horrors it has visited on innocent people. And these young victims of the IRI tyranny are by no means isolated cases. Tragically, women as a gender bear the brunt of Islamic misogyny. Women are systematically exploited, maltreated, and disenfranchised from their God-given rights.

A regime that subjects its own people to boundless viciousness is showing the world its willingness to commit any crime to intimidate others and to undertake any action that would keep it in power. The Islamic Republic of Iran represents devastation and death if not immediately disempowered by all people and nations that value Universal Human Rights for all.

It is time to bring to mind the warning of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. The Islamic Republic of Iran is indeed a miscarriage of justice, a cruel repressive rule, and an imminent threat not only to Iranians but to the world at large.

To the victory of light over darkness.

https://twitter.com/AlinejadMasih/status/1579592964892131328