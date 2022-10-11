Jerusalem Post analyst Zvika Klein has claimed that former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's voter base has now become a stronghold for the Religious Zionism party and its leaders MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

According to Klein, until recently, the city of Efrat was a stronghold for Bennett.

"Efrat, Gush Etzion. The city and the area which were the base for Naftali Bennett and his partners have become a stronghold for Smotrich and Ben-Gvir," Klein tweeted. "I saw only their signs."

"I get around an awful lot. It's true that there is a significant group which is thinking of voting for National Unity led by [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz, but there's no sign of that. Or for [Interior Minister] Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home), either.

"Fascinating changes are coming over the Religious Zionist community," he concluded.