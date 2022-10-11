Many public figures have responded to celebrity rapper Kanye West's tweet which has since been deleted. West threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic Twitter rant. He followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis responded to West on social media and wrote: "The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop."

American comedian Sarah Silverman noted that "Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending."

"Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate?" Silverman asked. "The silence is so loud".

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded as well and wrote: "There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large."

Singer and actress Malynda Hale responded to the debate regarding West's mental situation and wrote: "Stop telling Jewish people to get over what Kanye said and that he’s mentally ill and not serious. Stop telling Black people his t-shirt was a joke. Antisemitism is real. Anti-Blackness is real. Words matter. Words are what start unwarranted hate towards people."