Five sukkot were completely burned down in the Neve Ya'akov neighborhood of Jerusalem on the first night of the Sukkot holiday.

Firefighters first received a report of a fire in multiple sukkot at about 7 pm Sunday night, about an hour after the festival began.

Three fire brigades arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries or damage to property beyond the sukkot themselves.

The ccause of the fire is currently under investigation. It is currently suspected that the fire was caused by a set of candles which were left unattended in one of the sukkot.