At least ten people were killed and 60 injured in Russian missile attacks in at least ten cities across Ukraine, and in Kyiv. Rescue operations continue for those trapped from the ruins of the collapsed buildings.

83 missiles were fired in the barrage, which was launched in retaliation for the bombing of a bridge in Crimea.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a statement of condemnation of the missile attacks: "I strongly condemn the Russian attack on the civilian population in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine. I send sincere condolences to the families of the dead and the Ukrainian people.''

The Ukrainian authorities have announced that the electricity supply has been affected in the Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Ternopil regions. In other districts the electricity supply is irregular. To try to overcome the damage to the energy infrastructure in Ukraine, the Deputy Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Vladlenovych Tymoshenko, called on Ukrainians to reduce their electricity consumption from 17:00 tonight until 22:00. It was also reported that the water supply was damaged in several regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a discussion on the issue of restoring the communication and energy infrastructure damaged by the Russian attack: "We are doing everything necessary to restore the electricity supply immediately."

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the explosion on the bridge in Crimea yesterday a "terrorist attack" - and threatened that future attacks against Russia would result in another "harsh" response from Moscow.

"The reactions will be at the same level as the threats against Russia," Putin said in a remote speech to the meeting of the Russian Security Council in St. Petersburg - a meeting held against the backdrop of Russia's military defeats in the war, as Ukraine liberates more and more occupied territories in the east and south. "In the event that there are further attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on our territories, Russia's response will be severe," Putin warned.