Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday called for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as “brutal repression” against anti-government protesters in Iran.

“Those who beat up women and girls on the street, carry off people who want nothing other than to live freely, arrest them arbitrarily and sentence them to death stand on the wrong side of history,” Baerbock was quoted by The Associated Press as telling Sunday’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

“We will ensure that the EU imposes entry bans on those responsible for this brutal repression and freezes their assets in the EU,” she added. “We say to people in Iran: We stand and remain by your side.”

Baerbock did not name any specific individuals or organizations.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces.

Baerbock’s comments come days after Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called on the European Union to "target senior officials and hold them responsible for their actions" over Iran's repression of protests following Amini’s death.

On Thursday, EU lawmakers approved a resolution calling for sanctions against those responsible for the death of Amini and the subsequent crackdown.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed on Monday that protests inside the country were the work of Israel and the United States.

Describing Amini’s death a “sad accident,” he alleged that the protests were not organized by outraged Iranians but by agents of Israel and the US.

"This rioting was planned," he said. "These riots and insecurities were designed by America and the Zionist regime, and their employees."

