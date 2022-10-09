A minor was questioned on Sunday on suspicion of threatening opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israel Police announced, according to a report in Channel 12 News.

An investigation found that, during a live broadcast conducted by Netanyahu last Thursday on Instagram, the suspect wrote in one of the comments, "In 5 minutes a shooting attack on Bibi will begin, get ready."

The Israel Police noted that the investigation was opened as part of the fight against online threats, in cooperation with the cyber unit at Lahav 433 and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

"With the rapid activity of the cyber unit and the Shin Bet, the user from whom the response was made was located and it became clear that he is a minor," the Israel Police said. "The suspect was summoned today for questioning at Lahav 433 together with his parents and at the end of the questioning, he was released on bail."

