Terrorists threw fireworks into the yard of the home of a resident of the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood and the coordinator of Otzma Yehudit in Jerusalem, Tal Yushuvayev

Yushuvayev said: "I had already gone to bed, and suddenly I heard explosions from the yard. I got up quickly and went outside, and discovered a box of fireworks in the yard. Miraculously, there was no damage to property and no injuries."

Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir said: "One attack follows another, a veritable intifada in the State of Israel - and the weak government of Lapid, Gantz, and Barlev continues to neglect the citizens of the State of Israel. The terrorists understand that they have nothing to lose, so they raise their heads and continue the terrorist activities. We must replace this weak government as soon as possible."