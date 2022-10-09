Terrorists on Saturday night threw firebombs and rocks at a car belonging to a female resident of Karnei Shomron.

The vehicle sustained damage, but miraculously no one was injured.

"God performed a miracle for us in this place, it could have ended differently. A great miracle happened to our eldest daughter this evening near Karnei Shomron, terrorists threw firebombs and rocks at her," wrote Naor Zimmerman, the father of the car owner, on his Facebook account.

"[The firebombs] hit the car and burst into flames on the floor, our girl is as fine as can be. Thank God, when in the heck will we wake up and realize that we are at war?" wrote the father.

Meanwhile on Saturday night, an IDF female soldier was killed in a shooting attack in the Shu'afat checkpoint near Jerusalem.

The soldier was evacuated in critical condition to a hospital for further medical treatment, and was later pronounced dead. The soldier’s family has been informed.

Another victim suffered serious injuries. The shots were fired by a vehicle passing near the checkpoint.

A third individual suffered light injuries after being hit by shrapnel.