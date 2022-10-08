Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will resign his position immediately following the elections in November.

According to a report by Channel 12's Daphna Liel, the reason for the resignation is that Bennett received a legal opinion which states that a prime minister must serve as a member of Knesset, even if he is an alternate prime minister.

If Bennett resigns, Prime Minister Yair Lapid would remain as the sole prime minister during the period in which a new government is formed, as well as during a future election period, if no new government is formed in the meantime.

Later, it was reported that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who was Bennett's number two before he resigned the Yamina party, turned to Bennett demanding that if he resign his position before a new government is formed, the power of veto will be transferred to her, so as to prevent the Left from gaining complete control.

"The Minister sees great importance in the preservation of the veto, the equal composition, and the preservation of the right-wing bloc's power, and expects Lapid to stand by the agreements," a statement read.

Meanwhile, according to Haaretz, the staff crated by the Attorney General is of the opinion that Bennett can continue to serve as Alternate Prime Minister in the temporary government even after the elections, even though he will no longer be a Knesset member.

According to this opinion, if Bennett does not resign his role as Alternate Prime Minister following the elections, he will be able to continue serving in the role until a new government is sworn in - even if this takes months, such as in a scenario in which additional elections are held. This opinion was formed around two months ago, shortly after the decision was made to hold new elections.

However, it is not final, and will become binding only if the Attorney General accepts it.

"Bennett will serve as Alternate Prime Minister until the elections, after which he will decide his path," a statement from Bennett's office said.