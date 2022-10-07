B’nai Brith Canada called on Canada to spearhead an immediate special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Iran.

“Unfortunately, the Council is best known for its obsession with condemning Israel and ignoring human-rights abusers worldwide. Still, it is well placed to hold Iran accountable,” B’nai Brith said.

The advocacy organization noted that the UNHRC is about to end a month-long agenda that included discussions on women’s empowerment and the achievement of gender equality.

“Yet, despite the murder of Mahsa Amini and the brutal repression of mass demonstrators calling for justice and democracy, the UNHRC remains silent on Iran,” they said.

B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn slammed the UNHRC for its longstanding obsession with vilifying Israel while ignoring human rights abuses in Iran.

“Canada has branded Iran as an exporter of global terrorism under the State Immunity Act. Today, the regime is shooting down its own people in the streets,” Mostyn said. “The murder of Mahsa and so many young women emphasize the misogynistic foundation of the Islamic dictatorship and cries out for international bodies to condemn and isolate Iran. It’s shameful that the UNHRC maintains a permanent inquisition into Israel composed of openly antisemitic jurists but runs for cover on Iran.”

B’nai Brith explained that a request for a special session requires the approval of a majority of UNHRC members after being proposed by a third of the 47 member states of the Council.

While Canada is not a member state, it could support and even lead an initiative for a special session on Iran,” according to B’nai Brith.

“There is broad support from the Canadian public for even more stringent measures against Iran,” said Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith Canada’s League for Human Rights “The rogue regime has enjoyed kid-glove treatment as it and its proxies have repeatedly flouted international law. It’s more than appropriate for Canada to call for a special UNHRC session.”

Mostyn commented that while Canada announced sanctions on an additional 34 Iranians and Iranian organizations this week, it had yet to take the “most effective step” and proscribe the IRGC in its entirety as a terrorist entity.

“There have been 34 special sessions since the Council formation in 2006, nine of them on Israel, none on Iran. That needs to change,” Mostyn added.

B’nai Brith wondered “why there has yet to be a proposed resolution, urgent debate, or inquiry at the UNHRC on behalf of the courageous women of Iran.”

The organization proposed a list of measures for Canadian parliamentarians to support, including the special UNHRC session; listing the IRGC in its entirely as a terrorist entity; sanctioning all those Iranians not already listed for whom there are Interpol red notices for their involvement in the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people; and taking Iran to the International Court of Justice for violation of the Genocide Convention for “direct and public incitement to commit genocide,” in light of Iran’s consistent venomous, anti-Israel rhetoric.

