The US Department of Justice said on Friday it believes that former President Donald Trump may still have more documents he took when he left the White House.

The DOJ’s chief counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, contacted Trump’s legal team with concerns about the issue, DOJ sources told NBC News.

Several American news outlets reported on Thursday that the DOJ had evidence that Trump still had documents that from from the White House.

Trump’s lawyers are not in agreement on how to respond to Bratt’s inquiry about the existence of further documents, according to the New York Times.

There is a move by one group of his lawyers to hire a forensic accounting firm to look for additional records but other lawyers connived Trump that was a bad idea, the report said.

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich on Friday criticized the investigation as “politicized.”

“[The] weaponized Department of Justice and the politicized FBI are spending millions and millions of American tax dollar to perpetuate witch hunt after witch hunt,” Budowich said in a statement.

"President Trump is being unjustly, illegally, and unconstitutionally targeted because he won’t stop fighting to restore power back to the people.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)