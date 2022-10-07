One of those involved in the massacre of the Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics in 1972 received payment for participating in a documentary film, it was reported today (Friday) in the German magazine Focus.

Journalist Dov Gil Har reported that the terrorist received a payment of $2,000 from the public network ARD in exchange for describing his exploits in a film produced by the network and broadcast last month, on the 50th anniversary of the act of terrorism.

In the four-part ARD documentary called "Death and Games", the Palestinian terrorist Muhammad Safadi (one of the three terrorists captured by the Germans and then released) described the murder of the 11 Israeli athletes as a heroic act that for the first time drew the world's attention to the fate of the Palestinian people.

Spadi said in the movie that he has no regrets and that he would take it upon himself to murder Jews even today.