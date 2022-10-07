Yoel Lahangahel, an 18-year-old yeshiva student and a resident of the northern city of Nof Hagalil, was killed Thursday night at a birthday party near the Histadrut Square in Kiryat Shmona.

Israel Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy, a resident of Hatzor Haglilit in nothern Israel, on suspicion that he stabbed Lahangahel.

Lahangahel was evacuated to the Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat in serious condition. He was declared dead Friday morning.

Lahangahel and his family immigrated to Israel from India several months ago. He studied in yeshiva and was planning to enlist as a combat soldier in the IDF.

Initial police investigations show that Lahangahel attended the birthday party and was stabbed after a fight broke out at the scene. Northern District police arrested a 15-year-old minor suspected of stabbing him, and the investigation is ongoing.