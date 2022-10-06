MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) has suggested a solution to the issue of the judiciary's interference in the government's work.

"The solution is very simple," Pindrus told Galei Israel Radio. "We need to take the authority to discuss constitutional issues away from the Supreme Court. There is an issue of public transportation on Shabbat (the Sabbath)? Obviously I would have preferred my opinion to be accepted - but the place to discuss these issues is the parliament."

Regarding the political situation, he said, "During the kosher reform, I sat with [then-Religious Affairs Minister] Matan Kahana (National Unity), and the feeling was that I was talking to the wall."

He emphasized, "UTJ never went with a leftist government. There is no chance in the world that we will go with them, just like you would not expect [the Arab party] Balad to work with [Otzma Yehudit chair MK Itamar] Ben-Gvir."

Last week, Pindrus spoke with Galatz about his meeting with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, saying, "They tried to claim that we only want money - and it was proven that that's not true. Now they are turning to us to solve the political puzzle and asking that we compromise on the 'Jewish' for the sake of the 'democratic' - that won't happen."