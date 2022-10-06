I had written that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine: Europe will replace Russian gas with Islamic gas and there will be an enormous price to pay in terms of submission. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have always been happy to provide financial support to Muslims around the world. Chancellor Scholz praised the emirate during his visit to Qatar: “In recent years, Qatar has provided us with reliable support in critical moments.” Congratulations for so much blindness or shall we say stupidity. Islamists have a lot of patience and plan for the long term. This is confirmed by the news arriving in these hours from Germany.

"Documents from data leaks from Qatari charities indicate that millions of euros have flowed from Qatar to mosques in Germany", writes the weekly Die Zeit. Mosques in Hamburg , Bielefeld, Bonn, Essen, Frankfurt, Offenbach, Heidelberg and Munich. There is also the Dar-as-Salam Mosque in the capital.

Imam Mohamed Taha Sabri is one of the most important Muslim personalities of the capital with the best contacts in the politics of Berlin. Received the Berlin Order of Merit from the hands of the then Mayor Michael Müller (SPD). Tagespost headlines: “Qatar donated millions to German mosques affiliated to the Muslim Brotherhood's hands". On the other hand, hadn't Yusuf al Qaradawi, the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood who died several days ago, announced the "conquest of Rome" as the goal of Islam?

Qatar has been extremely active in France. The emirate graciously financed the Islamic Center of Villeneuve-d'Ascq and France's first state-funded Muslim faith school, the Lycée-Collège Averroès. Unfortunately, the Lycée Averroès soon became the center of a scandal. One of its teachers resigned after writing that the school was "a hotbed of anti-Semitism and 'promoting Islamism' to pupils".

This is happening not only in France. The Great Mosque of Copenhagen received a donation of 30 million euros from Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani, former Emir of Qatar, who is also a leading supporter of the Muslims in Belgium. Europe's Parliament was also asked to investigate Qatari mosques in Kosovo.

Russian gas is not free; Qatari gas is not free either.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary..