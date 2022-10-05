One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Sderot Zalman Shazar in Nahariya Wednesday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics who were called to the scene treated the wounded and evacuated them to the Galilee Medical Center in the city.

The police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and believe that it was a shooting with a criminal background and apparently an attempt to settle accounts in the underworld.

MDA EMT Nir Dayi said: "There was a lot of commotion at the place. One injured lay unconscious with a penetrating injury to his body and the other 2 injured were conscious. We gave them primary medical care in the field. The injured person who was unconscious was taken to the hospital in an MDA intensive care vehicle while CPR was being performed when his condition was critical and the 2 injured who were conscious were evacuated in an MDA ambulance while receiving medical treatment as their conditions were serious and mild."

The hospital stated: "The 18-year-old gunshot victim has been pronounced dead. The victim was brought to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya in critical condition and suffering from multi-systemic damage, and after a short period of time the medical teams had to pronounce him dead. Two other wounded are determined to be in moderate and stable condition, and are receiving treatment in the trauma room."

Dozens of family members and friends of those injured in the shooting arrived at the hospital and confronted security guards. A significant force of police and Border Police officers were summoned to the scene to restore order.