A new book claims that former President Donald trump was amazed that some of his senior aides were Jewish and mistakenly assumed another senior staffer was Jewish when he was not, due to having a surname common among Jews and non-Jews.

Maggie Haberman's "Confidence Man" alleges that Trump spoke of his amazement that some of his senior aides were Jewish during a conversation with son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior advisors Stephen Miller and Jason Miller, according to Business Insider.

The conversation took place on Air Force One during a flight before the 2020 election.

According to the book, Trump told them: "Who would have thought my top guys are Jews.”

Haberman pointed out in the book that Jason Miller, who began as a spokesperson for Trump’s 2016 campaign and then became one of the president’s senior advisor’s for the 2020 election, is not Jewish.

The book alleges that the conversation occurred “after months of Trump telling Jason Miller that he has a 'sweet, understanding Jewish wife. Except Jason Miller's wife was not Jewish, and neither was he."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)