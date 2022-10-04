Russia may be planning a major nuclear test near the border with Ukraine, with officials in Kyiv worried enough to be distributing potassium iodide tablets in case of a nuclear strike.

According to a report in the Times of London, NATO has sent an intelligence briefing to member nations alleging that Moscow is close to testing “doomsday” Poseidon nuclear torpedo drones.

Earlier in the week it was revealed that a high tech Russian nuclear submarine reportedly carrying a “doomsday weapon” had gone missing from an Arctic harbor base where it had been docked since July.

The disappearance of the Belgorod submarine, which allegedly can trigger a 1,600 foot ‘radioactive tsunami,’ had Western officials worried that Russia may be in the process of testing its “Poseidon” weapons system.

The Times report said that Putin plans to test the “doomsday weapon” near the Ukraine border to prove to the world he is serious about his threat to “use all the means at our disposal,” including nuclear weapons.

A train, assumed to be carrying out orders from the agency responsible for the Kremlin’s nuclear stockpile, was also recently seen carrying weapons to the frontline of the Ukraine war, the New York Post reported.

The Times report quoted a UK defense official who said that Putin will test a nuclear weapon in the Black Sea. It added that there was a chance Putin may fire a small tactical nuke into Ukraine.

But that is less likely as “they could misfire and accidentally hit a Russian city close to the Ukrainian border, such as Belgorod.”

